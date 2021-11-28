Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 208,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,643. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,594 shares of company stock worth $26,113,543. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

