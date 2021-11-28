Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Increases By 319.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,066. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

