Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

