Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 305,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

