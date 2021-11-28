Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, an increase of 215.2% from the October 31st total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 516,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

