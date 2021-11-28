Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer.

