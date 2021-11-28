Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.
Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
