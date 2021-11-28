$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $91,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 591,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

