Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.46. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 1,247,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

