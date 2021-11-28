Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $25,040.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056319 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

