Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $22.79 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and $1,292.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $396.73 or 0.00733931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.13 or 0.07450042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,138.09 or 1.00153580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,447 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.