DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Tops $6.56 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $5,464.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00424150 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,067,441,232 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,165,493 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

