Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 581.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VTV stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

