Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

