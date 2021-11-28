Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

