Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,825 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $247,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day moving average is $359.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.