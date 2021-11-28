Bangor Savings Bank Has $44.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $277.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day moving average of $272.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

