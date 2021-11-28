iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

