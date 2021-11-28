Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

