Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.