Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

