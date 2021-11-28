Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.43.

Progyny stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. Progyny has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

