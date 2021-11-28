MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $10.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 3,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

