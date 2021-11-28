MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $10.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 3,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.