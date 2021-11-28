Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 172.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

