Vox.Finance Price Reaches $28.99 on Exchanges (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for $28.99 or 0.00053541 BTC on major exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $924,676.33 and approximately $156,681.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 44,583 coins and its circulating supply is 31,894 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

