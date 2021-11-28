Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,617. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.