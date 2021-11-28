Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,617. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06.
About Fiore Cannabis
