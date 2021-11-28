PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

