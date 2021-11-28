Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,676.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

