Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 198.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

