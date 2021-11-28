Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,310. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

