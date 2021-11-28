Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

