Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 322,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

