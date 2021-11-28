JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

