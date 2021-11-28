Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

