Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $850.88 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $850.88 million and $103.72 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,442,011,750 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,634,584 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

