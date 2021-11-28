-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 73,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,785. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

