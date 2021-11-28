Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,958 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

