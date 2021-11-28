Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 842 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.