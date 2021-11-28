Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

EXPD traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

