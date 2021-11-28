Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,079 shares of company stock worth $30,010,914. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $643.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.