Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

