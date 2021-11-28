Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

