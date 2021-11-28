The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWLPF remained flat at $$1.99 during trading hours on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

