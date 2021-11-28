First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 331 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

