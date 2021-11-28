WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

