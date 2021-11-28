Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.81.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,045. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.