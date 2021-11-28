Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 95.1%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CLNFF traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

