Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.