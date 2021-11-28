Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
