Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

