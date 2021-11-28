Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

