First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 306,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,400. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

